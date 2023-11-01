This segment is sponsored by Kasasa.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A random act of kindness can change a life. On September 15th, Kasasa, award-winning fintech and marketing services company that supports community banks and credit unions, teamed up with social media superstar Charlie Rocket to embark on the Small Town Big Dreams Tour to make big dreams come true – in a record-breaking kind of way.



Since then, Kasasa CEO, Gabe Krajicek, and Charlie Rocket have been traveling from town-to-town together to help people with big dreams fulfill their potential and to inspire millions of others to make an impact in someone’s life that needs it. And it doesn’t stop with just a monthlong tour! Kasasa and Charlie Rocket are getting community banks and credit unions across the country involved with the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness in a single day.

On November 3rd, aka the Best Day Ever, community financial institutions across the nation will host events to encourage kindness and emphasize their role in preserving the vital human connection that is progressively disappearing from financial institutions.

For more information click here.