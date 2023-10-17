AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —While we sometimes think of the spring season as a time to clean, the fall is a great time to declutter, especially for seniors, and especially decluttering the closet.

Smooth Transitions West Texas can help with this and several other services, click here for more information.

Jan McCreary has the following tips to help make the decluttering process a little easier.

The change of seasons is a great time to declutter

· #1 Tip: Always keep a trash bag at the bottom of the closet

o Put something on…meh…goes in trash bag

o Needs repaired?

o Too big? Too small?

o Take full trash bag to auto immediately to donate

· See what clothes you actually have

o Don’t have anything to wear

o Find items with tags still on

o Change up outfits

o Group similar items together: pants, shirts/tops

· Outerwear

o Coats, jackets

o Gloves, scarves

o Hats, stocking caps