AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There are plenty of benefits to decluttering your home, and those benefits are especially important for those with dementia. Jan McCreary from Smooth Transitions West Texas has some tips and information on the importance of decluttering.

Managing clutter is more difficult because of increased challenges in making decisions.

Safety

· Too many items can be dangerous

o Stacks of stuff?

· Take a fresh look of what’s on the floor

o Rugs that slip? Cords?

· Work up from the ground

· Clear cabinet top to grab on to

Visual Chaos

· Some people feel drained by several items lying around

· Group a few cherished mementos or photos on a shelf, table or wall

· Visual cues for familiarity and comfort

Audio Clutter

· Too many noises can be distracting

· Get their attention by standing in front of and at eye level

· Say their name and then speak simply and succinctly