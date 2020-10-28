Belinda’s Parenting Tips: How to Celebrate a Safe Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –

Halloween Tips for Safe Fun during COVID

· Halloween and trick or treating is always a night most kids look forward to: costumes, hanging out with friends and candy.

· Instead of writing off Halloween this year there are creative ways to keep kids safe and happy per John Hopkins Children’s Center.

o Plan ahead. Of course door to door trick or treating is riskier but there is ways to do this safely. Find out who in your neighborhood plans on participating. Ensure kids are physically distancing, wearing mask and practicing hand hygiene (have hand sanitizer with you to use periodically during the evening).

o Help keep the kids from crowding the same doorways.

o Giving our candy: wear a mask and gloves. Toss candy in to bags to maintain social distance. You can get creative with this> making candy chutes/ zip lines/ etc.

o No need to wash or sterilize candy wrappers. Hand hygiene is what is important. Remind kids to no eat the candy until they return home and thoroughly wash hands.

o Save the costume mask for later; costume mask may not prevent the spread of COVID. Substitute a COVID worthy mask by decorating it to match your costume.

o If electing to stay home you can have fun with a spooky scavenger hunt in the yard: hide treats, give them flashlights and let the fun begin. Other activities to do are interactive trivia games, carving pumpkins, watching scary movies, etc. Remember is kids outside of the family participates make sure mask are worn and social distancing is practiced.

o Take plenty of pictures.. even though this Halloween may be a bit different due to precautionary measures there is still fun to be had. Be sure and document this unprecedented Halloween to share with future generations