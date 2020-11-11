Belinda Offers Parenting Tips to Help Teens Handle Stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Teens experience an enormous amount of stress today and with COVID it seems to have doubled. Life has become more competitive and kids compare themselves to others daily (social media a big part of this). The worries they experience are expectations at school with grades/ activities, getting into the “right” university, etc. The perception that there is no room for mistakes is prevalent with our teens.

· Reminding teens that they and their peers are still growing/changing can be surprisingly helpful.

o Personality develops and matures throughout adolescent and research find teens feel less anxious when this is pointed out and they understand it.

o Teens were also less bothered by daily stressors that had this understanding.

o Studies have shown that there have been drastic differences how teens cope with daily stressors; those that were provided insight in to this fact coped much better and were less bothered by stressors than those that were not provided this insight. They exhibited negative emotions more often, had outburst and a much higher level of anxiety.

· How do we account for the stress-busting power of such a simple intervention?

o Shame and helplessness are particularly excoriating emotions. Helping them understand they are “still under construction” and they can develop new qualities and tweak old ones helps defuse these painful feelings.

o Helping them understand we learn by mistakes and failures. Helping them process they may have blown it today but they can learn from it and make a change tomorrow.

· Research has also tracked grades of teens who were given this simple intervention.

o Teens who learned that people can change had a higher grade point average than those who did not learn this.

o A key to this seems to be the drop in psychological stress that teens experience.

Improved concentration, less ruminating over negatives that occurred during the day.

· So much of the stressor’s teens experience cannot be controlled. Daily hassles are here to stay (hard classes, social friction, heavy homework loads, parents’ expectations, etc.).

· Being able to understand tomorrow things can change and I can do better is a simple yet powerful lesson for teens today. Mistakes will not derail you for life and in fact you could be better for them.