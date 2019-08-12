Behind the book “Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense: The Courtroom Battle to Save his Legacy”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In Theodore Roosevelt for The Defense, Dan Abrams and David Fisher tell the largely forgotten story of the 1915 trial where the former president was sued for libel and had to defend himself in front of 12 jurors. Using a full transcript of the trial and real-time accounts from the nation’s most prestigious newspapers, the authors take readers back in time when Roosevelt spent eight days on the stand including a grueling cross-examination that questioned the man, the leader, and the legacy he had so carefully crafted.

To find the book, click here.