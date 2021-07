AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The science of beer, that’s what will be on display at the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s annual Beerology event.

https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/event/beerology-science-on-tap/

Beerology: Science on Tap

Friday, July 30th

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Ticket Pricing: DHDC Members $40, Non-Members $50

21 and up

Tickets and information available at dhdc.org.