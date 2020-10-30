Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Pairing Halloween Candy with Adult Beverages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –With Halloween around the corner, and 2020 continuing to be the spookiest year of all time…Amarillo’s Beef ‘O’ Brady’s will share their candy and adult beverage pairings with viewers to try to celebrate adult-Halloween! Examples include:

For the chocolate and caramel lover: Twix, paired with a light and refreshing Lavender Lemonade, (Butterfly pea flower-infused Drumshanbo Gin, lavender house-made simple syrup, Tempus Fugit Liqueur de Violettes, fresh lemon juice)

For the sweet & sour friend: Sour Patch Kids, paired with a crisp glass of Pinot Grigio

For the Butterfingers enthusiast: Butterfingers go well with a nice and hoppy pale ale

