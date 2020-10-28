Beef Loving Texans: Spooky Spider Meatballs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –These creative spider meatballs will give your kids a fright and a delight, with just a few extra steps added to a basic beef and vegetable meatball recipe.

Meatballs are an affordable and easy way to cook with beef, and they make for the perfect snack or appetizer portion.

Even for the adults, meatballs are a guilt-free comfort food that don’t sacrifice flavor.

The grocery store has many options for lean ground beef. For this recipe, use ground beef that’s at least 93 percent lean and feel good knowing this snack is made with zucchini and topped with veggies that your kids will love.

Recipe

Ingredients

· 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 1 cup grated zucchini

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/4 teaspoon pepper

· Toppings: sliced olives, bell peppers

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine all ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Place meatballs on rack in aluminum foil-lined broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 18 to 20 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160°F.

2. Add sliced olives for eyes and bell pepper for the legs.