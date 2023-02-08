AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Valentine’s Day approaches, and Beef Loving Texans has a few great recipes that you can make on that special day or any other.

Recipe: Sunrise Beef Steak

Ingredients

· 1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)

· 3/4 cup water, divided

· 1/3 cup ginger preserves or mango chutney

· 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

· 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

· 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk

· 1/2 cup cornmeal

· 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 6 cups arugula leaves

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

Preparation

1. Combine 1/2 cup water, ginger preserves (or mango chutney), vinegar and red pepper in small non-reactive sauce pan. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thick and syrupy, or reduced to 1/4 cup. Keep warm.

2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef Flat Iron Steak in skillet; cook 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145¬∞F) to medium (160¬∞F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered 12 to 16 minutes (for medium rare (145¬∞F) to medium (160¬∞F) doneness, turning occasionally.

3. In medium sauce pan, heat milk and remaining 1/4 cup water over medium-high heat to a boil. Add corn meal, whisking constantly until it starts to thicken. Reduce heat to low; whisk in sweet potato and salt. Continue cooking 5 minutes or until cornmeal grains are soft throughout, whisking frequently. Keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute mashed canned yams for mashed sweet potatoes.

4. Toss arugula with olive oil in large bowl; season with salt and pepper as desired. Divide arugula among 4 plates. Place cornmeal mixture next to arugula. Carve steak into 1/2 inch-thick slices. Arrange beef slices on arugula. Garnish with ginger preserves mixture.

Recipe: Texas Red Chili

Ingredients

· 2 lbs. Top Sirloin, diced

· 4 guajillo chiles

· 2 arbol chiles

· 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

· 1 cup onions, diced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 Tbsp. cumin

· 1 tsp. Mexican oregano

· 1 tsp. paprika

· 1 tsp. Kosher salt

· 1 tsp. ground black pepper

· 1/2 cup water

· 1 12oz. Texas beer

· 2 cups beef broth

· 2 Tbsp. masa harina

Optional Ingredients

· Shredded cheese

· Green onion

· Sour cream

· Jalapeño slices

Preparation

1. Place dried chiles in a medium bowl and pour hot water over the chiles. Cover the bowl and soak chiles for 30-45 minutes.

2. Drain the chiles discarding the bitter soaking water. Remove the stems and seeds. Place the chiles and fresh water in a food processor or blender. Pur√©e the chiles, adding more water as needed, until a smooth paste. Remove any large pieces of chile skin. Set the chile paste aside.

3. Preheat a large Dutch oven over MEDIUM-HIGH heat until hot. Add oil and Sirloin and brown 8-10 minutes. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pot. Remove beef; set aside.

4. Add the onion to the Dutch oven and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, approximately 4-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute.

5. Add cumin, Mexican oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook the spices until fragrant. Pour in the chili paste and stir to coat the beef mixture. Add the beer and beef broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to LOW and simmer chili for about 2 hours until Sirloin is tender.

6. Add masa harina to the chili and cook an additional 30 minutes until the chili has thickened.

7. Add desired toppings and serve.