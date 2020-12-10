Beef Loving Texans: Porcini-Dusted Tenderloin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jennifer Leheska, Registered Dietitian and Beef Loving Texans Spokesperson loves to showcase all kinds of recipes.

Porcini-Dusted Tenderloin with Porcini-Wine Sauce is one that is easy to make, tastes delicious and can be a great addition to your holiday menu.

ngredients

· 1 beef Tenderloin Roast Center-Cut (2 to 3 pounds)

· 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

· 1 cup dried porcini mushrooms, divided

· 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

· 1 teaspoon pepper

· 3 cups finely diced fresh tomatoes

· 1 cup dry red wine

· Salt and pepper

Preparation

1. Bring broth to a boil in medium saucepan; remove from heat. Stir in 3/4 cup mushrooms; let stand 10 to 15 minutes or until mushrooms are softened.

2. Meanwhile, heat oven to 425°F. Place remaining 1/4 cup mushrooms in food processor container. Cover; process until finely ground. Combine ground mushrooms, cheese and pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

3. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 35 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

4. Meanwhile, add tomatoes and wine to mushroom mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 30 to 45 minutes or until sauce is reduced to 2-1/2 cups and turned a rich, brown color, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

5. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve roast into slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with Porcini-Wine Sauce.

