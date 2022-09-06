AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From beef ribs and barbacoa to curried brisket rice and pho rub beef belly spring rolls, viewers are in for a treat when they tune into BBQuest: “Beyond the Pit.” Season 3 of the popular video series that is ‘all things Texas barbecue’ delves even deeper into the long-held traditions and new flavors and inspirations that make Texas barbecue so legendary. Besides featuring some of the state’s top pitmasters, this season also includes visits with cattle ranchers from across the state.

BBQuest “Beyond the Pit” follows four themes that capture the essence of Texas barbecue:

Legacy & Tradition, Creativity & Innovation, Texas Trailblazers and Family & Community.

“Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it’s truly remarkable to see how much has changed, and yet stayed the same, when it comes to Texas barbecue and that’s exactly what you see in Season 3’s “Beyond the Pit,” said Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council’s director of consumer marketing. “There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors, while there’s still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques.”

BBQuest co-host and Hardcore Carnivore cookbook author Jess Pryles developed recipes so viewers can recreate dishes from each of the episodes.

Here is a run-down of each BBQuest episode, including the featured restaurants, ranchers and

recipes.

Recipe: Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Meatballs

Ingredients

● 2 lbs. Ground Beef

● 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed

● 3/4 cup milk

● 3 fresh jalapeños, seeded and finely diced

● 8 oz. block of cheddar cheese, finely diced

● 1 Tbsp. paprika

● 2 tsp. garlic powder

● 2 tsp. Kosher salt

Preparation

Step 1 Place the crushed tortilla chips in a large bowl, then add the milk and allow to soften the chips for about 10 minutes.

Step 2 After the mixture is soft and has absorbed all the milk, add the beef, jalapeño, cheese, paprika, garlic, and salt. Mix well to combine all ingredients, then scoop approximately ⅓ – ½ cup of the mixture and form a meatball, repeat until all the mixture has been formed into balls.

Step 3 Place the meatballs on a plate or tray and refrigerate them for 30 minutes to firm.

Step 4 Light a grill for two zone cooking. For charcoal: light coals and pile them all on one side, creating a hot and cool zone. For propane: light the very end burner on the left or right side, but no other burners. It’s recommended you place a piece of foil under the side without heat to catch any melting cheese for easy cleanup. The grill should be at MEDIUM temperature, about 350-375°F.

Step 5 Place the meatballs on the cool side of the grill (away from the coals or the lit burner) and close the grill lid. Grill for about 25-35 minutes, or until they reach 165°F internal temperature on a meat thermometer.

Step 6 Remove the meatballs from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Recipe: Szechuan Skirt Steak with Crispy Rice Ingredients

● 1 Skirt Steak or Bavette Steak, about 1 lb.

● 2 tsp. Szechuan peppercorns

● 1 tsp. five spice powder

● 1 tsp. Kosher salt

● 2 cups cooked white rice

● 1/4 cup vegetable oil

● 2 tsp. milk or cream

Optional Ingredients:

● Sesame seeds

● Scallions, thinly sliced

● Cucumber, sliced

● Cilantro leaves

Preparation

Step 1

Start by making Szechuan salt. Toast the peppercorns in a skillet over LOW heat until fragrant, swirling them in the pan to keep from burning (about 2 minutes). Allow the peppercorns to cool slightly, then add to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, along with the five spice and salt. Crush until a fine powder has formed.

Step 2

Pat the Skirt Steak with a paper towel to remove any moisture, then season well with the Szechuan salt on both sides.

Step 3

Place a skillet over HIGH heat, then add 1 Tbsp. of the oil. When the skillet is hot, add the Skirt Steak and cook for 5 minutes per side for medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove, then tent with foil to rest for 3 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.

Step 4

Lower the heat to MEDIUM-HIGH, then add the remaining oil and the milk or cream to the skillet. Add the rice, pressing down gently with a large spoon to form a large flat disc that covers the entire base of the pan. Season with a little more Szechuan salt if desired, then lower the heat to MEDIUM and cook for 10 minutes until the grains begin to turn brown and become crisp on the bottom. Break up the rice in the pan to mix the soft and crispy grains.

Step 5

Slice the Skirt Steak across the grain.

Step 6

To serve, place the rice into two bowls. Layer the sliced Skirt Steak top of the rice bowls. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped scallions, then place cucumber and cilantro on top and serve.

# # #

About Beef Loving Texans

Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council’s consumer brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. More information on the mission of Beef Loving Texans can be found at BeefLovingTexans.com.

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) is a non-profit organization funded by Texas farmers and ranchers through the national Beef Checkoff program and the Texas state Beef Checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef through programs of promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state’s 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers.