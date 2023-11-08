AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Football season is in full swing, and Beef Loving Texans has the perfect recipe for your next tailgate or gathering! Whether you’re hosting a group or spending time with family, the below recipe is one that will be flavorful, but easy to make and serve.

Recipe: Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Ingredients

· 1 lb. thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli Roast Beef

· 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

· 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

· 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

· 1/3 cup butter, melted

· 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

· 1 Tbsp. dried parsley leaves

· 2 tsp. packed light brown sugar

· 1/4 tsp. onion powder

Preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.

Step 2

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Step 3

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.