Beef Loving Texans: Dishes to Satisfy New Dietary Guidelines

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new dietary guidelines. In it are recommendations that people should introduce nutrient-dense foods like beef, to infants and toddlers starting at six months of age.

Registered Dietitian Jennifer Leheska has a few dishes that are delicious and adhere to those guidelines.

Easy Homemade Beef Pasta Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce

· 1 can (14.5 ounces) Italian-Style diced tomatoes, undrained

· 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

· Thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)

Serving Suggestion:

· Hot cooked pasta, grated Parmesan (optional)

Preparation

1. Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

2. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; season with salt and stir in basil, if desired.

3. Serve over pasta and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

o Italian-Style Beef Sausage Variation: Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage by combining 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) with 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Proceed as directed in step 1.

Classic Beef Meatloaf

Ingredients

· 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

· 3/4 cup ketchup, divided

· 1/2 cup minced onion

· 1 egg

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 2 teaspoons minced garlic

· 1 teaspoon dried thyme

· 3/4 teaspoon pepper

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, 1/2 cup ketchup, onion, egg, Worcestershire, garlic, thyme, pepper and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef into 8 x 4-inch loaf on rack in aluminum foil-lined broiler pan.

2. Place on upper oven rack in 350°F oven. Bake 45 to 55 minutes, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F; brush with remaining 1/4 cup ketchup during last 10 minutes, if desired. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into slices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss