Beef Loving Texans: Dishes to Satisfy New Dietary Guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new dietary guidelines. In it are recommendations that people should introduce nutrient-dense foods like beef, to infants and toddlers starting at six months of age.

Registered Dietitian Jennifer Leheska has a few dishes that are delicious and adhere to those guidelines.

Easy Homemade Beef Pasta Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce

· 1 can (14.5 ounces) Italian-Style diced tomatoes, undrained

· 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

· Thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)

Serving Suggestion:

· Hot cooked pasta, grated Parmesan (optional)

Preparation

1. Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

2. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; season with salt and stir in basil, if desired.

3. Serve over pasta and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

o Italian-Style Beef Sausage Variation: Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage by combining 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) with 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Proceed as directed in step 1.

Classic Beef Meatloaf

Ingredients

· 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

· 3/4 cup ketchup, divided

· 1/2 cup minced onion

· 1 egg

· 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

· 2 teaspoons minced garlic

· 1 teaspoon dried thyme

· 3/4 teaspoon pepper

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, 1/2 cup ketchup, onion, egg, Worcestershire, garlic, thyme, pepper and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef into 8 x 4-inch loaf on rack in aluminum foil-lined broiler pan.

2. Place on upper oven rack in 350°F oven. Bake 45 to 55 minutes, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F; brush with remaining 1/4 cup ketchup during last 10 minutes, if desired. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into slices.