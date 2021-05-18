Beef Loving Texans: Caribbean Burger with Mango Salsa

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s grilling season and that means a lot of people are going to be making burgers.
Why not take the traditional recipe and kick it up a notch.
Registered Dietitian and Beef Loving Texan Spokesperson Jennifer Leheska is making a Caribbean Beef Burger with Mango Salsa.
The ingredient list and instructions are below. For more recipes using beef click here.
Recipe
Ingredients
1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
Mango Salsa:
1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped green onion
1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Cooking
1. Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.
2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
3. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.