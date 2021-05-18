Severe Weather Tools

Beef Loving Texans: Caribbean Burger with Mango Salsa

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s grilling season and that means a lot of people are going to be making burgers.

Why not take the traditional recipe and kick it up a notch.

Registered Dietitian and Beef Loving Texan Spokesperson Jennifer Leheska is making a Caribbean Beef Burger with Mango Salsa.

The ingredient list and instructions are below. For more recipes using beef click here.

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning

Mango Salsa:

1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1. Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

3. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.

