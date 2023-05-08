AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making some Summer Beef Kabobs ahead of his Beef and Grilling class, that you can sign up for here.

Summer Beef Kabobs

Ingredients:

½ C olive oil

¼ C Kikkomans low sodium soy sauce

¼ C Worcestershire sauce

1 T McCormick onion powder

1 tspn McCormick ground mustard

1 tspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn Kikkoman Montreal Steak Seasoning

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

1 ea lime, juiced

2 lb sirloin steak, cut into large cubes

1 ea yellow squash

1 ea zucchini

10 ea sweet peppers

Preparation:

In a bowl combine all the marinade ingredients. Pour them into a large Ziplock baggie or bowl including the juiced limes. Remove ¼ C of the marinade and keep separate

If using wooden skewers, make sure and soak in water up to 30 minutes before using to prevent burning on the grill.

Heat your grill to medium high heat

Cut the sirloin steak into large cubes and place in the marinade. Let the steak marinade in the fridge fo 3-4 hours. 30 minutes before grilling remove it from the fridge and set out to bring to room temperature.

Right before grilling skewer the steak, squash, zucchini, and peppers, alternating each. Remember to leave a little bit of space between each piece to insure even cooking

Place on the grill and begin grilling. Flip after 8 minutes and brush with extra marinade with a grill brush. Cook and additional 6-8 minutes until you have your desired doneness.

Remove from the gill and let rest for a few minutes, then Enjoy! Whether on a bed of lettuce or you serve them as a finger food. Either way , this is a great way to add beef to your Table and feed a lot for folks for those graduations or Mothers Day gatherings! Cheers!