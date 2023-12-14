AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Becky Murphy isn’t just using her Masters degree and education to help students and families within the Amarillo ISD community, but also a lot of life experience.

A conversation with Becky Murphy, a social worker with Amarillo ISD who assists families in transition and students who qualify as homeless. Before finishing her education and receiving a Master of Social Work degree, Murphy spent 16 years employed at Dillard’s. In this episode, she tells host Jason Boyett about how she grew up in poverty, endured periods of homelessness as a child, and adopted and raised her nieces and nephews after a crisis situation. They also discuss the impact of her time in the retail world and how the personal challenges she has overcome continue to impact her work today. This episode is sponsored by Storybridge and Attorney Dean Boyd.