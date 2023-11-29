AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Matthew Rosas, founder of Momentum of Roses and Chase Brady, founder of Improper Tear have teamed up for a collaborative fashion show called “Beauty from Afar” which is happening on December 2nd at STØEX Design Gallery, located at 723 S. Georgia.

Organizers further detailed that a portion of the proceeds garnered from the show will benefit The Bridge in Amarillo as they continue to serve children in the Texas Panhandle.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $60 for VIP tickets, which will include a VIP night on Friday, front-row seating at the show on Saturday, a gift bag, giveaways from other artists, and an opportunity to purchase clothing pieces before they hit the runway.

Those interested can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.