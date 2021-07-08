Beautifying the City: Jason Boyett Interviews Shawn Kennedy for Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Shawn Kennedy is a local teacher and leader of Blank Spaces Murals & Gallery.

He and local students have been working to beautify the city one mural at a time.

Jason Boyett interviews Shawn in this week’s Hey Amarillo episode. The description of the episode is below, to listen to the podcast click here.

“A conversation with Shawn Kennedy, executive director of Blank Spaces Murals & Gallery. Kennedy teaches art at Caprock High School and guides this local mural group—made up of high school students—which is responsible for 20-plus public murals in and around Amarillo. He tells host Jason Boyett about his temporarily itinerant life after high school, the deep educational value of Blank Spaces, and how art is a form of storytelling. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, the WT Enterprise Center, and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.”