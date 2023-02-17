AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —West Texas A&M University will aggressively try to counter any offer potential students get from other schools, under the terms of a new program announced on Feb. 12 by WT President Walter V. Wendler.

Through WT’s “Beat Any Offer” deal, prospective students can submit their admission offers for another institution of higher education to WT, and “WT will do everything in our power to beat the offer,” Wendler wrote in a guest essay first published in the Amarillo Globe-News.

“Give us a chance to help make your education affordable,” Wendler wrote. “We will go to work on your behalf to help you save money based on the net out-of-pocket costs for your education.” Full details are available at wtamu.edu/BeatAnyOffer. Wendler emphasized that this offer is made not because of WT’s enrollment rates, which once again are on the rise, but instead is “an act of intense pride.”

“We are proud of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas A&M University,” Wendler wrote. “WT is committed to providing an excellent educational experience at an affordable cost. It is our commitment and duty as a regional institution. We are confident in the quality of our academic offerings and the personal fulfilment that students find here.”

Wendler believes so strongly in WT that he devised the program in an effort to go after top-quality students around the region, the state and the country.

“We are so confident in our quality and our price point that we want to compete for every student in the country,” Wendler elaborated. “We believe that what WT offers is so attractive that we can both keep the most promising Panhandle-area students but also bring in the best from around the nation—and then entice them to remain in this region.”

The average cost for tuition and fees at WT is $9,202 for 15 undergraduate hours for in-state students and $11,376 for out-of-state students. That already compares favorably to other schools, according to figures compiled by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“Students have a lot of choices when it comes to obtaining their higher education,” said Mike Knox, WT vice president for enrollment management. “We want to help students make wise decisions when it comes to how that choice impacts their financial wellbeing. We are proud of the value we provide, and we look forward to assisting as many students as we can.”

Wendler frequently speaks on issues related to student debt, encouraging prospective students to look very carefully at educational costs and make side-by-side comparisons to keep expenses and borrowing as low as possible.

Recruiting and retaining the very best is the No. 1 principle of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $115 million.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs and more than 40 graduate degrees, including two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.