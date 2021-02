AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pork N Things is a food truck run by Denny Antel who is the owner and pitmaster.

Denny says that due to the pandemic, BBQ competitions just weren’t happening, so he turned the BBQ business into a food truck, and even allowed his cook team to work with him.

Now Pork N Things is serving up up pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, sausage, ribs, and burnt ends as well as sides, sandwiches and more.

