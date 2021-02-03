BBB Warns Scammers are Spoofing BBB Number Claiming to be Amazon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Scammers are using a main phone number for BBB Oakland, 866-411-2221 and claiming there was a fraudulent order, a problem with a credit card, an issue with your account or any tactic that will fool you into giving up your personal information. A recorded message claiming to be from Amazon asks for personal information or access to your computer to help solve the problem. Hang up!

See the full story and tips on this imposter scam here.

Scams calls are up! Why are we seeing so many scams?

Scammers are losing money during the pandemic with fewer victims and more people watching their spending.

Caller ID can fool you. What can be done about unwanted calls?

Do not answer calls from an unknown number whether it is associated with caller ID or not. Don’t be fooled by this technology. Scammers scam those they can. Don’t let that be you.

How can I avoid being scammed

Have hard rules for yourself and your family about answering calls and especially about sharing personal information. Never purchase gift cards to pay for a government imposter scam. Government agencies do not work that way.

Keep up to date on the latest scams happening in your area at BBB Scam Tracker. Report scams here as well and help warn others. Protect yourself and your family!

How do they get my number in the first place?

Scammers use auto dialers to call numbers randomly or in number order, so it is just a matter of time before your number comes up. That’s why it is wise to be ready. The FTC’s Do Not Call registry helps somewhat but businesses must sign up to receive the lists of numbers not wanting calls and purge their lists of those numbers. Scammers don’t do this. The majority of scams originate out of the country.

If the call, text or email looks like it came from someone I know, how do I tell the difference

For emails: hover over the email address. It should reveal the email of the sender. But don’t stop there. The email could have been compromised (hacked). Does it sound like something the person sending it would say? Is there an urgent request or does the message say not to let anyone know they are contacting you? These are red flags of scams. Call the sender and ask if they sent the message.

For text messages: Be aware that scammers take the time to befriend you before asking for information. Some may use scare tactics to get you to cooperate. If the message looks like it came from a friend, call your friend and ask if they sent the message.

For a phone call: if they claim to be with the Social Security Office, Police Department or Sheriff’s Office, IRS or any government agency, know that these agencies do not make personal calls. Ever. To anyone. Don’t answer if you don’ know the caller. If caller ID spoofing is used, it may show up as someone you know. If you answer and find out it is not who you thought it was, hang up. Do not engage with the callers.

Sign up for Scam Alerts. Weekly alerts help you to know what scams are happening in your area and include tips you can share with others.