AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Scammers are always trying to get money out of people, and the BBB is a great resource to educate the public about different scams and give tips on how to avoid getting taken advantage of.

Right now scammers are posting as government entities like law enforcement, Medicare officials, the Social Security Administration, and more. They may claim back taxes are owed, or that you’re a victim of ID theft. They will ask for payment through a gift card, or dryptocurrency.

The BBB says here are some tips to remember:



Government agencies do not call people with threats or promises of money.

Do not trust your caller ID.

Do not click on links inside a text message or email purporting to be from a government agency.

Social Security numbers are never “suspended.” The Social Security Administration will never threaten to arrest you because of an identity theft problem.

The IRS generally makes its first contact with people by regular mail – not by phone – about taxes.

Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. No government agency will take those forms of payment.

File a report at BBB Scam Tracker. Get more tips at BBB.org.