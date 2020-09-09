BBB Warning of Scams Related to Severe Weather Cleanup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Recent severe weather means damage to property. With that comes the need to find companies to repair the damage.

Texas Panhandle BBB President & CEO Janna Kiehl has some tips if you’re hiring a company to come out and make repairs.

Storm Clean up

After a storm downed trees, building materials, and other materials will have to be cleared and damage to trees and large shrubs assessed.



Before doing business with a company take a moment to get to know them. Ask questions – how the job will be done; specific costs; timeframe and extra costs such as stump removal. Get all questions answered to your satisfaction.



• Don’t pay money up front – before the work is started.

• Never pay in full until you are 100% satisfied. Pay by check or credit card only when the job is complete.

• Don’t trust their advertisement alone. For example, many companies will use the phrase “licensed and bonded”. Ask what that means and with what regulatory agency they are “licensed and bonded.”

• Use trusted companies with a proven track record.

• Don’t be pressured into making an immediate decision.

• Require a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. Don’t sign a blank contract. A copy of the signed contract should be given to you at time of signature.





Roof Repair

After a storm it is not uncommon to see new companies in the area. Some will be from out of town and others will be start-ups. But some may be in business just to take your money and leave you without repairs. “It is sad that there are those who will take advantage of an already bad situation,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President. “It’s important, in the long run to develop a positive relationship with any company you plan to do business with.”



In addition to the tips above regarding how to pay and the use of a contract:

• Beware of companies claiming to be affiliated with BBB. Check to make sure.

• BBB reports provide accurate and up to date information. Start your search at www.bbb.org/Amarillo or 806/379-6222. A company’s BBB report includes City of Amarillo’s registration requirements.

• Roofing companies are required to fulfill the City’s registration requirements. Ask for proof of registration. If a contractor states they do not have these requirements, contact City Building Safety and the BBB.



Roofing permits are required for every job, go to www.amarillo.gov to check for your permit.