BBB Student Video Contest Winner, Runner-Up

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The student video contest is a way for high school students who are interested in video production and advertising to get real life experience by creating a video piece based on the topic that the BBB chooses.

There are many different rules about how many can be on a team and the length of the video.

But the biggest problem for the teams this year was trying to create a video in the time of Covid-19.

Some of these students were in quarantine or at home or were unable to see one another to shoot, write, or edit their video.

Here are the 2020 Contest Winners:

Overall Winner-“Keep Handshakes From Shakedowns” West Texas High

2nd Place Winner-“I’m Hungry”-Tascosa High School

3rd Place Winner-“Weather the Storm” West Texas High

4th Place Winner-“Covid Relief Security with BBB” Tascosa High School

5th Place Winner-“Palo Duro High

To see the videos from these schools and learn more about the competition click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss