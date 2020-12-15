BBB Student Video Contest Winner, Runner-Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The student video contest is a way for high school students who are interested in video production and advertising to get real life experience by creating a video piece based on the topic that the BBB chooses.

There are many different rules about how many can be on a team and the length of the video.

But the biggest problem for the teams this year was trying to create a video in the time of Covid-19.

Some of these students were in quarantine or at home or were unable to see one another to shoot, write, or edit their video.

Here are the 2020 Contest Winners:

Overall Winner-“Keep Handshakes From Shakedowns” West Texas High

2nd Place Winner-“I’m Hungry”-Tascosa High School

3rd Place Winner-“Weather the Storm” West Texas High

4th Place Winner-“Covid Relief Security with BBB” Tascosa High School

5th Place Winner-“Palo Duro High

To see the videos from these schools and learn more about the competition click here.