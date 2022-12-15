AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Better Business Bureau is launching a new and improved scam tracker just in time for the holiday season. Click here to check it out.

• Better Business Bureau has partnered with Amazon and Capital One to introduce a new-and-improved BBB Scam Tracker fraud reporting and prevention tool.

• Since BBB Scam Tracker was first introduced in 2015, the online platform has had a significant impact. In 2021 alone, we estimate it helped people save $31.4 million by

avoiding scams.

• The new BBB Scam Tracker offers tools for those who have been targeted by a scam as well as those who are seeking guidance on whether suspicious communications really are a scam. The new platform provides a more user-friendly reporting experience and an advanced search function that makes it easy to search other scam reports.

• To expand the impact of BBB Scam Tracker, we’ve built a new version that includes a guided reporting experience, a mobile-first focus, improved search functionality, and

updated back-end technology that enables the organization to share data with fraud-fighting partners.

• Protect yourself and others by reporting a scam. If you’ve been targeted by a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report will be used by BBB and other organizations

to fight fraud. We need everyone to help.

• Reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker should relate to fraudulent activity and/or schemes. Reports about issues with a legitimate business should be filed as a complaint

to BBB.org.

How To Stop Unwanted Calls

• Your phone may have ways to stop or limit calls already built in.

• Consider downloading a call blocking app.

• Your provider may have additional tools to help limit unwanted calls. Ask about a call-blocker or call labeling service.

Report unwanted calls to BBB Scam Tracker and ReportFraud.ftc.gov