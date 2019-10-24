BBB: Scary security risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — They’re here. Scary scammers can get to you right through that small screen in your hand – your smartphone. Consumers tend to be less wary on social media channels and scammers are taking shocking advantage of that fact.

Hacked “smart” devices could haunt your house. Do you hear a strange voice in your house? It could be the voice of a hacker who has taken over one of your internet-connected devices.

Evildoers in disguise are on the prowl. Sneaky phishers can gather information about you and make convincing fake email accounts to pose as someone you trust.

Crypto keepers may ghost you. Highly unregulated and rapidly growing, cryptocurrency markets are rich in treats for tricksters. Crypto trading platforms can be high-ticket playgrounds for hackers and “pump and dump” schemers who vanish into the night after they take your money. Crypto scams can spread through – you guessed it – social media.

Janna Kiehl from the BBB has more to help keep you safe.

