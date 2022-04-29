AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Are you a trustworthy business? Companies who run their business right, who have great customer service and awesome employees are asked to apply for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. You don’t have to be perfect to enter, in fact BBB wants to hear how you have overcome difficulties.

The BBB Torch Awards honor businesses and charities from the 26 county area annually as a way to promote good businesses who work hard to meet their customers’ needs.

The Awards are open to any size business or charity located in the Texas panhandle. Size categories are based on number of employees, so companies large and small have an opportunity to apply.

In order to qualify to receive the Torch Award for Ethics companies and nonprofit organizations must submit an application. Membership in BBB is not required, however applicants must be in good standing with the BBB. With only four areas to address, the process is easy. Deadline to apply is May 23. 2022. Awards ceremony is June 10, 2022 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Honor your employees for their commitment to your business and show your customers you care about service. Apply today.

Contact the BBB to attend a workshop at 806/379-7133 or info@txpanhandle.bbb.org.

The Torch Awards Celebration is June 10th at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and will include dinner, casino tables, live band, cocktails and more.