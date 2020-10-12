BBB Hosting Shred It Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BBB of the Texas Panhandle is hosting Shred It Day on October 17th.

Why shred? To protect personal information, to help avoid Identity Theft, and to keep private information private.

What To shred? Pre-approved credit card offers, documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep. Refer to www.IRS.gov for a records retention schedule.

What Not To Shred: Photos, X-rays, Plastic bags (bring documents in paper bags), Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK), Anything that is not paper.

October 17, 2020

9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

3501 Soncy

Med Center parking lot.

Up to two boxes of paper per car.