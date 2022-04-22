AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Todays’ scam artists use bullying and scare tactics to get you to cooperate. Don’t give in and inform your family and others. BBB suggests you shred documents with account numbers, social security numbers and driver’s license numbers. Don’t share information with strangers and check offers out with BBB first.

Protecting Personally Identifiable Information is the best way to protect yourself from fraud and scams, ID Theft being one of them. If you become a victim or just experience a scam, report it.

“Protect yourself by shredding documents with personal information; if they get into the trash, the information could be stolen and used, compromising your good name,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB CEO. Now is the time to clean out files, dust off the shred box and bring your papers to shred at no charge.

Start at BBB’s free Secure Your ID Day shred event. Sponsored by Document Shredding & Storage and Pat Davis Properties.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Med Center parking lot, 3501 Soncy in Amarillo

Drive up and drop off.

For your safety and ours and to keep the flow of cars moving smoothly, please remain in your vehicle. Volunteers will take your shredding and place it in large bins. When the bins are full the contents will be shredded on site.



Bring up to 4 bags or boxes of documents that are able to be shredded.

Shred Day Tips and what not to shred.