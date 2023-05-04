AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Better Business Bureau is hosting a Shred Day on May 6th so people can shred documents and help you protect your identity.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Med Center Parking Lot at 3501 S Soncy.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM or until the truck fills up! Come early.

3501 Soncy in the Med Center Parking Lot.

Enter from the south entrance of the parking lot and exit from the north.

Shred Day Tips:

1. Only bring papers with sensitive information.

2. Bring in paper boxes or paper bags, no plastic, please.

3. Limit 4 boxes or bags.

4. Check your boxes for non-paper items before drop off.

5. Drive thru service gets you in & out fast.

What To Shred:

Pre-approved credit card offers

Documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep.

Refer to www.IRS.gov for a records retention schedule.

What Not To Shred:

Photos

X-rays

Plastic bags (bring documents in paper bags)

Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)

Material that is not paper