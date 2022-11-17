AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—There are many ways to shop this holiday season and BBB has a holiday page dedicated to tips and information to make your shopping experience fun and safe. Check out tips for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday on BBB’s holiday website https://www.bbb.org/all/holiday There is also great advice on shopping smart, shopping at holiday pop-up shops and on social media. A common complaint heard at BBB is from consumers who make a purchase without doing much research on the company. Oftentimes these purchases result in low quality merchandise, no merchandise, bad or no customer service. BBB advice is simple – while online already, go to BBB.org and make sure the company is listed and has a good rating. BBB is here to help when you start your shopping experience.

Black Friday Tips:

1. Always ask for a gift receipt and include it in your gift.

2. Ask about return policy and warranty information and be sure to pass along to the person you’re giving to.

3. Research before you buy. Read product reviews, check out the company at BBB.org.

Small Business Saturday Tips:

1. Stay local. Shop small, local businesses.

2. Share the experience with friends and family. Many communities will hold events in honor of Small Business Saturday. Connect with businesses on social media.

3. Sign up to participate in any rewards programs offered by local businesses.

Cyber Monday Tips:

1. Since kids and teens have not established a credit history or have no blemishes on their credit report, hackers are always on the lookout for their information. Talk to your family about the importance of not giving out personal information in soliciting emails or on social media.

2. Watch out for scams. Scammers will try to lure them to click on links such as “free products,” “free concerts,” “free games” and more. If it seems too good to be true, don’t click.

3. HTTP and HTTPS. Before sending any personal and sensitive information over the Internet, make sure the website has “https://” at the beginning of its web address. The “S” at the end of HTTPS indicates that the website is secure and your information is encrypted.

Giving Tuesday Tips:

1. Avoid on the spot decisions when giving. You’ll see more requests for donations at this time of year so make sure you check out charities at www.give.org before giving.

2. Charities should include information for donors to make wise giving decisions such as their mission and programs, measurable goals, and information on their finances.

3. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.