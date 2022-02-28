AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The stories and images from the war between Russia and Ukraine are horrible, and with more than half a million people fleeing their home country for safety, it’s brought a lot of people asking “how can I help?”.

Janna Kiehl, President & CEO of the BBB serving the Texas Panhandle has some tips and things to consider before you start donating.

According to Give.org remember the following:



Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly. See if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine.

The following nationally-soliciting charities are BBB Accredited (i.e., they meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability). Their respective websites indicate that they are either currently raising funds for assistance efforts in Ukraine or preparing for needs that could arise if conflict results in population displacement.

Catholic Relief Services BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities

Direct Relief BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities

GlobalGiving BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities



International Medical Corps BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities

International Rescue Committee BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities



Operation USA BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities

Save the Children BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities



United States Association for UNHCR BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report Ukraine Relief Activities