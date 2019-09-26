BBB Consumer Tips: Finding a Good Company

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Information from the BBB:

Maybe you’re going to fix up your home or office; buy a new home; take a vacation or purchase a car, boat or RV. Whatever category you’re shopping in you will want to get a quote first. It’s easy to find a good company on BBB’s website www.bbb.org. You can get a list of companies in a specific industry and then ask for a quote on your project or item you plan to purchase.

BBB’s Request A Quote service allows you to get quotes directly from Accredited Businesses. The program is fast, easy and free and connects consumers with Accredited Businesses to obtain estimates, proposals or general information. So if you’re looking for a landscape contractor, a house painter or home builder, a new car or vacation – any category you’re planning to do business in, click Request A Quote under Get Consumer Help on the BBB’s website www.bbb.org. The program is designed to offer quotes by industry or you may select certain companies within an industry to receive a quote from. Get a quote from a specific company directly from their BBB business profile.

Request A Quote program users will be asked to provide basic contact information such as name, address and phone number. Your information is sent to accredited businesses in your area. Businesses usually respond within 24 hours. The business will then contact you directly. You can also wait for the quote and contact the company. It’s one stop shopping with businesses you can trust, BBB Accredited Businesses! Once the initial connection is made, these businesses work directly with you to get the job done.

The personal contact information you provide will be used only for the purposes for which you have given permission in accordance with BBB’s Privacy Policy.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo