BBB Consumer Tips: Don’t Be Pressured By Pavers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Information from the Better Business Burea:

Don’t Be Pressured By Pavers

Beware of companies who use high pressure, and claim their deal is only good today. They offer to do the job with leftover materials and trick you into thinking their discount price is a bargain.



This time of year it seems everyone is sprucing up their homes; driveways and parking lots are no exception. Out of area paving companies often come to town and BBB hears from consumers who claim the companies used high pressure and urgency to get you to give them money. Some have ‘bought’ the paving job only to be left with a bad deal. Most reputable companies who have been around a while do not go door-to-door looking for jobs.

Find out more about a company at www.bbb.org or by calling 806-379-6222. Checking before you agree to anything may save you money and possibly having to fix substandard work. If a company is not willing to allow you time to check them out, let that be a warning sign.

Never pay upfront, never sign a contract without reading and understanding it and never give in to pressure. Remembering these three things will save a lot of headaches and money.

Before you buy or sign:

Call the BBB for a report on the company. Reports are available online at www.bbb.org/Amarillo or by calling 806-379-6222. Check with your city for door-to-door solicitation permit requirements, then ask the company if they are abiding by this requirement. Ask the BBB for a list of industry-specific businesses. Compare apples to apples and remember a good deal involves a lot more than price. Get the complete name and address of the company. Know their business before giving them yours. Agree on a price and get details in writing. Pay only a portion or nothing at all upfront – before the work starts. And do not pay in full until complete and inspected.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo