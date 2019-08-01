BBB Consumer Tips: Avoiding Computer Scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau has received calls about a computer access scam. If you receive a call from someone claiming your computer has a virus or saying they can fix your computer, you could put yourself at risk if you cooperate.

The scam: A caller says they are calling from a technology company and claims there is a serious issue with your computer. They may claim your computer has a virus. The caller warns if the problem is not resolved, the computer will become unusable. To “fix” the problem they ask you to download a program that will give the caller access to your computer. If you download the file, the caller will have command of your computer and all of its files.

The truth: These calls are fake. They hold your computer ransom until you pay a fee. After you pay they may or may not release your files. They can also access your email account and use it to send email to your contacts that may contain viruses.

What to do:

· Be wary of unsolicited calls.

· Don’t give control of your computer to a stranger who calls out of the blue. Hang up and report it!

· Don’t download attachments or trust e-mail links.

· Do Contact a trusted tech support company if you think you have been a victim of this scam. Contact BBB for a list of Accredited Businesses in this category.

· Do keep system updates, virus and spyware protection current.

· Never share personal financial information with strangers online.

Report the scam on BBB Scam Tracker https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/ and at the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo