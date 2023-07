AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Money and bragging rights are up for grabs during the Battle of the Chefs event taking place on July 21st.

This is happening from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 707 S Polk. The public is invited out to enjoy food, drinks, music, vendors, and more.

Proceeds from this event will go to help the Alzheimer’s Association.