This segment is sponsored by Pure Flix.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Inspired by the best-selling book “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters,” by Dr. Meg Meeker. Being a parent is one of life’s greatest callings, but that responsibility can be overwhelming.

Steve loves all three of his daughters – but does he really know who they are? Discover the heartfelt journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and have faith with their future.

Find out more about this movie by clicking here.