AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first book signing held at Barnes & Noble’s Amarillo location will feature Blue Handle Publishing author Andrew J Brandt.

Brandt will be signing copies of his PenCraft Award-winning novel “Mixtape for the End of the World” on May 14 beginning at 2 p.m. inside B&N, 2415 Soncy Road. He will also sign copies of “Palo Duro” and promote his upcoming novel “Picture Unavailable,” which will be released by Blue Handle on Oct. 25.

In addition to its PenCraft honors in the Young Adult / Coming-of-Age category, “Mixtape” has also been nominated for the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading the West Award in the YA category.

“We are thrilled Andrew will be out signing copies and meeting readers,” said Blue Handle Publishing Editorial Director Ricky Treon. “And we are proud that Andrew is the first author to hold an event there in more than two years.”

Brandt is the #1 Amazon bestselling author of several YA novels, including his debut “The Treehouse” and “Palo Duro,” which was also nominated for the 2020 Reading the West Award.

His forthcoming “Picture Unavailable” has drawn comparisons to Netflix hit TV show “Stranger Things” and was called “a supernatural thriller sure to give you goosebumps” by acclaimed author Katherine St. John (“The Vicious Circle”).

When “Picture Unavailable” releases, it will be the third Blue Handle title to hit bookshelves in 2022.

Jordan Reed’s debut novel “The Wizard’s Brew” is set for release on May 24, followed by award-winning playwright Leslie Liautaud’s “Black Bear Lake,” an upmarket YA novel hailed by Publishers Weekly as “expertly crafted” and “a heart-wrenching coming-of-age tale.”

Charles D’Amico will round out Blue Handle’s 2022 slate with “Perdue,” an expansion of his award-winning Neil Baggio suspense series, in November.

About Blue Handle Publishing

Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.