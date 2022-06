AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Who is the best barber in town? Who can do the best fade? Or the fastest?

The Barber Battle is set for June 18th at Contagion Athletics, located at 8210 W Amarillo Boulevard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.. There will be a live DJ and vendors present.

Barbers from around the area are competing for drip challenge, fastest fade, best fade and more.