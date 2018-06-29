Barbecue Tips and Tricks

From the appetizers to dessert, drinks and then some, BBQ pitmaster, Lex Taylor has the scoop on all the must-haves to throw a killer BBQ bash this summer!

About Lex Taylor: Lex Taylor is an award winning chef, cookbook author, and adventurer. He is a self-taught BBQ pitmaster and live-fire chef who has learned his skills from travelling the world and immersing himself in other cultures. He has lived with Inuit in remote whale hunting camps in the Arctic, has cooking in the jungles of West Africa with Pygmies, and has travelled throughout Asia, the Middle East and the Americas with an eye towards epic food flavors and exciting and inspiring cooking techniques. Lex is the winner of Esquire’s TV show, The Next Great Burger, who won $25,000 with a deep fried beignet bun and pear jelly, inspired by his travels to the American South. He has also appeared on Food Network as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, a contestant on Chopped, and as host for the pilot episode of Deep Fried America. Lex has also appeared numerous broadcast network affiliates across the country. Lex is the author of Grill Fire (Sterling Epicure Press, 2017), a recipe book that looks at how being social, making tools and cooking over fire is the basis for human evolution and joy. When not cooking, Lex teaches knife making, leathercraft, and is an avid forager/mycologist with an interest in sustainable, wilderness gourmet foods.

