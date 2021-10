AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an annual event for Bar Z Winery where they get to highlight great Texas wines while also having food, fun, and live music.

This year they’re welcoming friends and supporters to drink wine from Texas wineries, and the ticket price includes a t-shirt, wineglass, wine bottle bag, and complimentary wine samples.

