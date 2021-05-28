Banzai Pipeline Opens at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Four stories up and many different pipelines to choose, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is opening a brand new exhibit called the Banzai Pipeline.

Banzai Pipeline Experience: After climbing the four-story tower, guests will choose their thrill

on one of two enclosed tubes or an open-air slide. The slides feature bright, colorful fiberglass

tubes, with the longest of the three slides specially designed to feature strobe-like visual effects.

Banzai Pipeline will have a minimum height requirement of 40 inches, making the slides a

perfect option for both thrill seekers and thrill seekers-in training.

Banzai Pipeline Quick Facts:

• Height: Four stories

• Number of slides: Three – two enclosed, one open-air

• Slide length: 684 feet combined

• Manufacturer: WhiteWater



