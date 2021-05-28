Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Banzai Pipeline Opens at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Four stories up and many different pipelines to choose, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is opening a brand new exhibit called the Banzai Pipeline.

Banzai Pipeline Experience: After climbing the four-story tower, guests will choose their thrill
on one of two enclosed tubes or an open-air slide. The slides feature bright, colorful fiberglass
tubes, with the longest of the three slides specially designed to feature strobe-like visual effects.
Banzai Pipeline will have a minimum height requirement of 40 inches, making the slides a
perfect option for both thrill seekers and thrill seekers-in training.
Banzai Pipeline Quick Facts:
• Height: Four stories
• Number of slides: Three – two enclosed, one open-air
• Slide length: 684 feet combined
• Manufacturer: WhiteWater

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss