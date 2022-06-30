AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s Hey Amarillo podcast episode guest has a unique perspective when it comes to living in Amarillo and balancing the cultural needs of her refugee parents and the only hometown she’s known.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode.

A conversation with Jackie Nammathao Maldonao, a children’s ministry director at the Hillside Amarillo North Grand Campus. Jackie was born in the United States, but her parents arrived in Amarillo as refugees from Laos. She grew up navigating a distinctly multicultural space, honoring her family’s traditions while also fully embracing her American identity. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, she shares about her upbringing, her struggles with identity and belonging, and how she transitioned from her Buddhist upbringing into the Christian faith. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.