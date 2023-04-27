AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett has another great episode of the Hey Amarillo Podcast featuring Dr. Shannon Herrick. You can listen to that episode here.

Shannon Herrick, M.D. is a long-time local pediatrician and the Regional Chair and Associate Professor for the Amarillo Pediatric Administration at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, which has just opened a new pediatrics clinic in southwest Amarillo. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Herrick shares how she ended up in Amarillo after growing up in San Antonio, how she balances a medical practice with her educational and administrative duties at TTUHSC, and the impact of the pandemic—then and now—on her work as a pediatrician. This episode is sponsored by Amarillo Hearing Clinic and SKP Creative. Get tickets for the Hey Amarillo 300th Episode Live Show on May 5, 2023.