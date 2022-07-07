AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When the war broke out in Ukraine many people on the High Plains may have known one or two people from that region, for many, they had no connection to a place that’s nearly 6,000 miles away.

In Amarillo we have a Wranglers hockey player named Danylo Korzhyletskyi or “Dany” who is from Ukraine.

Press Pass Sports recently spoke with Dany about pursuing a hockey career and dream, and then in an instant having to balance that with a raging war back home.

