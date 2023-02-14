This segment is sponsored by Smart Mouth Oral Health Laboratories.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Don’t count on friends and family to tell you when your breath stinks, according to a new survey half of those asked say they hadn’t been told when they had bad breath.

In that survey, people listed bad breath ahead of body odor, clothing, bad humor and overconfidence as turn offs on a date.

Dr. Elizabeth Clary, D.M.D. details some causes for bad breath, how to avoid it, and what she wishes her patients would do more of.

