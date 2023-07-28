AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations across Texas and New Mexico launched their third annual Bacon Fest — a month where bacon takes its rightful place in the spotlight.

Bacon Fest itself will run until August 1 and, throughout that time, each location will be providing a huge selection of bacon related products. Of course, guests can always look for their typical package of bacon — traditional or gourmet. But, scattered throughout parts of the store, there will be special bacon creations marked with the Bacon Fest logo.

Some of the featured bacon items making an appearance during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, bacon cookies, ribeye bacon burger, hatch chile bacon meatloaf, and more.

“We are so excited to launch our third annual Bacon Fest,” said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for The United Family. “From bacon cookies to bacon wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest allows us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways to cook with bacon. Some say you can’t buy happiness, but with our bacon creations we hope that will get you pretty close!”