AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Terry Davis went viral about 5 to 6 years ago during a YouTube video showing him very close to some fireworks and the person recording yelling “back up Terry!”. It always resurfaces around the 4th of July.

Terry Davis is now the guest of honor at the Pampa Hometown Independence Day Celebration. He will have a few meet & greet sessions, some merch, he will be in the parade and start the fireworks show later that night.

City of Pampa Community Services Director Dustin Miller says that it was a dream of his to get Terry to be the guest at a 4th of July event, and reached out to him and his team back in January.

At the event a portion of proceeds will go back to the Davis family, Terry’s family telling a news station in Tennessee that he’s had problems with the ramp of his van, and the money will go to fix that.

