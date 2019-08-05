AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Summer Shrimp Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 Tblspn olive oil 1 lb 16/20 P&D shrimp

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp McCormick coarse black pepper

1 Tblspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1 zucchini squash, cut into small pieces

8 oz sliced mushrooms

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips

1 Tblspn garlic, chopped

1 tsp McCormick ground ginger

½ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn cornstarch

1 Juice of a lime

2 Tblspn brown sugar

½ tsp McCormick red pepper flakes

Procedure:

In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and heat. Add shrimp and season with salt, coarse black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook until done through, about 5 minutes, then remove from saute pan.

Return the same saute pan to the heat and heat the sesame oil. Add the zucchini, mushrooms, and bell pepper strips. Saute until soft, when soft add garlic and ginger and let cook one minute more until fragrant.

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, cornstarch, lime juice, and brown sugar. Add to the saute pan and toss to coat. Add the shrimp and heat through 2 minutes. Serve on a nice steamed or brown rice.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.